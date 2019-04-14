Twitter definitely had some thoughts about the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere

In case you couldn't tell by the avalanche of coverage over the weekend, the final season of Game of Thrones kicked off this evening. As the first of only six mammoth-sized episodes, it still has the Herculean task of wrapping up seven prior seasons of storylines involving dozens of characters.

So, after years of watching the petty squabbling between the royal houses of Westeros, the Night King and his army have finally started marching south. Now, faced with questions ranging from who will win the war between the living and the dead to who will sit on the Iron Throne?

*Warning: some mild Game of Thrones spoilers for Season 8's first episode to follow*

Even before the credits got rolling, people couldn't stop themselves from tweeting out their excitement.

Once the credits started after the recap of season seven concluded, there were some new and improved opening sequence, with a much more intricate map of the Seven Kingdoms. Then came not only the dragons but a much-anticipated family reunion.

Not every reunion was a happy one, however. Both Sansa Stark and fan-favorite Lyanna Mormont took some issue with Jon Snow's new arrangement with Daenerys Targaryen, while Arya Stark and The Hound got to catch up on old times.

A little under halfway through, Cersei Lannister might have had trouble getting her elephants, but she was an early contender for best line of the episode.

And let's not forget Jon Snow fulfilling his Targaryen heritage (even if he wasn't aware of it at the time) by riding his very own dragon.

It wasn't all dragon rides across the snowy mountaintops of The North, however, as Samwell Tarly got tasked with telling Jon Snow some... unsettling news about his heritage.

Things ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, too, as Jaime Lannister rode into Winterfell, bringing him face-to-face with Bran Stark for the first time since the pilot. In doing so, it sets the stage for one hell of an episode two.

What did you think of the first episode of the last season of Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments!