Genre icons go head over heels over thigh-high boots thanks to sexy Twitter meme

The quarantine and self-isolation of the coronavirus crisis has done some weird things to our collective psychology, but nothing is more representative of the strange times in which we live than a steamy internet meme that turns genre characters into sultry icons. Turns out Patrick wearing those fishnet stockings in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (pictured above) was only the start.

For some reason, the thigh-high booted legs of Lisa (from K-pop group Blackpink) are being composited onto the lower halves of Spock, Shrek, Professor Charles Xavier, BoJack Horseman, and Professor Ian Malcolm. We never knew the USS Enterprise's science officer could look so seductive.

Each Frankenstein-esque mashup is accompanied by the caption: "did it work." Yes, all of them do, but at what cost? Well, that's not true. Some work better than others. For example, the pairing of the legs with the famous shot of a shirtless Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic Park is a little too perfect.

While it's hard to exactly pinpoint the origin of the meme or the reason for its purpose (why does any meme exist, really?), we do know that the stills of Lisa's legs hail from this video of her dancing. Try not to scream in glee or terror as you peruse some of the latest goodies the internet has cooked up.