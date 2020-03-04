Latest Stories

Batmobile Batman The Animated Series
More info i
Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment
Twitter burns rubber over 'retro' and 'sexy' Batmobile design for Matt Reeves' The Batman

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 4, 2020

Eat your heart out, Dominic Toretto! The biggest news today was not the delay of No Time to Die (though we're super bummed about that) — it was actually the reveal of the new Batmobile design for Matt Reeves' The Batman.

A major deviation from the bulkier vehicles seen in the Dark Knight trilogy and the DC Extended Universe, this take on the Caped Crusader's automotive transportation is a no-frills version that harkens back to a more nostalgic time.

Indeed, the Reeves-mobile resembles the more streamlined Batmobile seen in Batman: The Animated Series (seen above). This makes a ton of sense because The Batman (in theaters June 25, 2021) is about Bruce Wayne's early crime-fighting career. We have to remember that his cool gadgets and cars are still in their infancy within this Year One-inspired universe.

The noir-like images posted by Reeves (who also co-wrote the project with Mattson Tomlin) on Twitter have been almost universally embraced by DC acolytes. Words like "retro", "sleek", and "sexy" are being thrown around on social media to describe the badass-looking car.

Robert Pattinson is taking up the mantle of Gotham's protector, but he's not the only big name attached to the comic book film. Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Jayme Lawson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell all make up the supporting cast.

Peel away from the sidewalk and check out some of the best Twitter reactions to the fresh Batmobile below...

​​​​​​

