Lucifer Tom Ellis
WIRE Buzz: Tom Ellis signs on for more Lucifer; Daniel Craig brings the pain to SNL; more
Kumail Nanjiani
Eternals features the MCU's first Bollywood dance number, says Kumail Nanjiani
Neil Gaiman
WIRE Buzz: Neil Gaiman narrating Sandman audio drama; Baby Yoda toys delayed again; more
Aaliyah in Queen of the Damned
Why fans of The Vampire Chronicles hate Queen of the Damned
No Time to Die
Credit: Sony Pictures/MGM/Eon Productions
Bond fans note 'No Time to Die' delay is a plot straight outta the 007 baddie playbook

Josh Weiss
Mar 4, 2020

For the second time in his 58-year history, James Bond is facing a worldwide pandemic, except this is one he can't really stop by putting Blofeld in prison. With the coronavirus becoming a major concern all across the globe, the release of No Time to Die has been pushed off by seven months.

Instead of hitting theaters on Friday, April 10 as originally planned, the 25th 007-centric film will now arrive in late fall on Wednesday Nov. 25 just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Given the character's British origins, the movie will open in the U.K. about a week earlier on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Hollywood is reportedly looking at a $5 billion loss at the worldwide box office as more and more studios cancel shoots and delay theatrical openings. Just last week, another spy-fi franchise, Mission: Impossible, put its European production on hold until the virus could be contained. It stands to reason No Time to Die probably won't be the only big-budget feature to push off its wide release.

As you may have guessed, though, Bond fans are pretty shaken (not stirred) over this development, especially since the movie was going to be one of the first big blockbusters of 2020. Moreover, the project (directed and co-written by Maniac's Cary Joji Fukunaga) marks the final big screen outing for Daniel Craig's interpretation of the iconic MI6 super-spy.

Try not to choke on your martini as you check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

