Blast off: SpaceX and NASA's Demo-2 launch has Twitter over the moon with excitement

To infinity ... and BEYOND!

In a historical moment that won't have people looking back on 2020 with a wave of PTSD, SpaceX and NASA successfully launched the Crew Dragon capsule (containing astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley) into the Earth's orbit. This first step of turning space travel into a commercialized industry is a watershed moment in the history of humankind. It's exciting, inspiring, and exactly the boost of optimism we need in a time when so many of us feel trapped by the global pandemic.

Sure, we've still got a long way to go, but the classic sci-fi stories of us setting up shop on other planets (whether in this solar system or beyond) don't seem as impossible as they once did. The final frontier is on its way to being tamed.

Demo-2 is, of course, just a test, an incremental step toward interstellar adventure, but its history-making success is symbolic of what our species can achieve when it looks toward achieving a goal that benefits all of us. The image of the Falcon 9 booster rocket piercing the heavens is bringing people together and making them feel profound emotions.

It's like being flung back to that magical moment in 1969 when Neil Armstrong first stepped on the moon. Thanks to the internet, we can all share in the overwhelming enthusiasm, even if we're not able to physically celebrate together.

