Latest Stories

NASA image of Fermi Bubbles
Tag: Science
Do black holes have indigestion? That could explain mysterious bubbles belched into space
galaxy
Tag: Science
Australia's powerful new infrared telescope to hunt for elusive cosmic events
Tunguska
Tag: Science
Mystery of how Earth barely escaped an atomic bomb-scale mega meteor is finally getting some backup
Dinosaur toy Dragon Crew
Tag: Science
The sparkly jurassic stowaway on SpaceX's Dragon Crew capsule is eclipsing the astronauts
Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley
More info i
Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Tag: Science
Tag: News

Blast off: SpaceX and NASA's Demo-2 launch has Twitter over the moon with excitement

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
May 30, 2020
Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: SpaceX
Tag: NASA
Tag: astronauts

To infinity ... and BEYOND!

In a historical moment that won't have people looking back on 2020 with a wave of PTSD, SpaceX and NASA successfully launched the Dragon Crew capsule (containing astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley) into the Earth's orbit. This first step of turning space travel into a commercialized industry is a watershed moment in the history of humankind. It's exciting, inspiring, and exactly the boost of optimism we need in a time when so many of us feel trapped by the global pandemic.

Sure, we've still got a long way to go, but the classic sci-fi stories of us setting up shop on other planets (whether in this solar system or beyond) don't seem as impossible as they once did. The final frontier is on its way to being tamed. 

Demo-2 is, of course, just a test, an incremental step toward interstellar adventure, but its history-making success is symbolic of what our species can achieve when it looks toward achieving a goal that benefits all of us. The image of the Falcon 9 booster rocket piercing the heavens is bringing people together and making them feel profound emotions. 

It's like being flung back to that magical moment in 1969 when Neil Armstrong first stepped on the moon. Thanks to the internet, we can all share in the overwhelming enthusiasm, even if we're not able to physically celebrate together.

Here's what Twitter had to say about the launch ...

 

 

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: SpaceX
Tag: NASA
Tag: astronauts

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker