Twitter forcefully reacts to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker teaser

At long last, the wait is finally over. We've got the teaser! We've got the title (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)! And not surprisingly, folks online are flipping out, especially over such details as the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian and the (possible?) return of Emperor Palpatine. (Seriously, who else could that evil laugh belong to?)

Here's just a small sampling of what some folks, including Kevin Smith, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, and even Mark Hamill himself are emphatically saying about the just-released teaser for Episode IX, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, over on Twitter...

And of course, the folks over at Nerdist are reading our minds...

As Hamill says in his tweet, it's time for the 8 months of speculation to begin. Indeed it is.

The final film in the Skywalker saga hits theaters Dec. 20. What was your reaction when you first saw the trailer? Let us know in the comments!