Dunkaroos revival sends Twitter back to the age of Tamagotchi and Ecto Cooler

This summer, the world will witness the second coming of a snack food legend: Dunkaroos. After years of discontinuation in the U.S., the iconic and heavenly '90s-era combination of graham cookies and frosting dip makes its triumphant American return.

Since the early 2010s, the beloved General Mills product (fronted by mascot Sydney the Kangaroo) has only been available in Canada. The 'roos became so scarce, that a single original pack will run you $500 on eBay.

"We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” said Jeff Caswell, president of Snacks at General Mills in a statement. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood."

Credit: General Mills

First released in 1992, Dunkaroos cookies came in several different shapes over the years. Unfortunately, it looks like the reboot will only consist of circular ones. The aesthetic of the deliciously sweet and sprinkled frosting, on the other hand, looks like it hasn't changed since Clinton was in office.

Everyone knows that you were one of the cool kids at school if your parents packed some Dunkaroos into your lunch. It is now time for a new generation of Dunkaroo eaters to rise and claim the Earth — just as the soothsayer predicted!

As you can imagine, the long-awaited resurrection of Dunkaroos in the United States was not missed by Twitter, which is back to a '90s mindset. People are now talking about other lost geeky artifacts from the decade like Tamagotchi and Ecto Cooler High-C. Fans are also wondering if Sydney is returning to promote the brand or if the hip marsupial (dude was, to quote the lingo of the times, "totally radical") has retired to a quiet life Down Under.

See some of the best reactions below...

Let us know on social media what classic '90s product you'd to see brought back!