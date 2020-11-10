Gamers hilariously say goodbye to past gens as the Xbox Series X hits shelves

The Xbox Series X has faster load times and true 4K gaming, but now that the new Microsoft console is available to the public (along with the cheaper Series S), Twitter isn't much interested in those next-gen specs at the moment. Instead, social media users are marveling at how a Nintendo GameCube can sit perfectly atop the Series X (yes, seriously).

Some have gone so far as to describe the tall console as a "GameCube stand" and "three GameCubes duct-taped together."

And that's not the only Series X trend currently making the rounds on Twitter. Since this fresh product makes the Xbox One obsolete, gamers are paying heartfelt (and hilarious) tribute to the older console that is now being retired to the shelf or even the box the Series X came in (ouch). One individual was so overjoyed, that they did a photoshoot outside, as though the latest Xbox was a newborn child. You can't make this stuff up!

Here's something to brighten your day: Dwayne Johnson has partnered with Microsoft to gift 20 limited "Rock"-themed editions of the Series X to children's hospitals for 50,000+ kids. To quote that popular Fallout meme, "Everyone liked that."

Consoles have already sold out, with one hitting eBay for over $6,000. Halo Infinite was supposed to be the launch title for the Series X, but due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game's release was delayed to 2021.

“I think we’ll sell every unit of both of them that we can deliver,” Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer told Kotaku last month while discussing holiday season orders. “I think demand is just going to outstrip supply of pre-orders. For us and PlayStation, I think that the manufacturing supply chain is going to dictate [market] share more than anything else.”

