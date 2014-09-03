Two new international Dracula Untold trailers feature a bat-flurry of new footage

Two new international trailers for Dracula Untold have been unleashed, featuring a bat-flurry of brand-new, exciting footage.

The upcoming movie from Universal Pictures sees Luke Evans (Bard the Bowman in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, The Hobbit: The Battle of FIve Armies) in the role of Vlad Tepes (or Vlad the Impaler, to his friends), the ruthless Wallachian leader who would later be known the world over -- thanks to Bram Stoker -- as Count Dracula.

Directed by Gary Shore, Dracula Untold takes on the origin story of the most famous vampire of all time, by putting a mythical (and magical) spin on the very real man.

Have a look at the two new international trailers below:

Here's a short blurb:

Luke Evans (Fast & Furious 6, Immortals) stars in Dracula Untold, the origin story of the man who became Dracula. Gary Shore directs and Michael De Luca produces the epic action-adventure that co-stars Sarah Gadon, Dominic Cooper, Diarmaid Murtagh and Samantha Barks.

Dracula Untold will be unleashed in theatres on Oct. 17, 2014, in the U.S. and Oct. 3 in the U.K., just in time for Halloween.

Will this be a must-see flick for you?

(via Comic Book Movie)