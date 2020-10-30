TZGZ: Dolphins do dystopia in exclusive sneak peek at SYFY's ‘Wild Life’ season finale

It’s the end of the road for this season of Wild Life, with the late-night animated comedy — part of SYFY's TZGZ adult animation block each Saturday — floating blithely toward what’s sure to be an inglorious ending for its goofy gang of animal survivalists.

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peek at the series finale, which, among other wackiness, finds bubbly dolphin Marny (Claudia O’Doherty) having a potty-mouthed, mid-stream meet cute with newcomer Sam Dolphinson (voiced by Flight of the Conchords’ Rhys Darby). A travelin’ type, Sam’s seen more of the watery post-apocalyptic world than Marny has, so she’s suddenly faced with a not-so-tough choice: abandon her slacker pals, or follow her fins and let Sam sweep her downriver for her first-ever ocean view.

Here’s a glimpse at the dolphin duo’s aquatic encounter (with a NSFW heads up for marine life swearing):

Video of TZGZ on SYFY | Wild Life 106 Sneak Peek | Holy Mother | SYFY SYFY on YouTube

Set in a post-doom world where it’s the animals, not the humans, who’ve stuck around to inherit the Earth, Wild Life serves up a weekly hangout with a ragtag troupe of zoo refugees — highly evolved critters who, despite their gift of gab, mostly just end up trying to cook up elaborate schemes to keep from going insane from the reality of living on a depopulated planet.

It’s not just one animal species that’s ascended to the top of the food chain; it’s pretty much all of them. In addition to Marny, there’s the pacifist cheetah Glenn (John Reynolds), hyper fox Hudson (Baron Vaughn), psychedelic koala Darby (Reggie Watts), self-care loving panda Debbie (SkittLeZ Ortiz), and energy drink-guzzling sloth Viv (Natalie Palamides).

As a team, these guys are nothing if not dysfunctional, but hey — at least they’re having fun. From taking trips to a mutant-infested mall for hood ornaments to stumbling across an old broadcast studio and creating their own shows, this is a crew of critters who’re always up to something.

The series is produced by creator Adam Davies, as well as Alex Plapinger, Dylan Dawson, Valparaiso Pictures, and Octopie. You can catch “A River Runs Zoo It,” the finale episode of this season’s Wild Life, this Saturday, Oct. 31 (hey, that’s Halloween!) at 12:15 a.m. ET/PT as part of the SYFY’s TZGZ adult animation block.