There is another: Ubisoft to develop first open-world Star Wars video game outside of EA

EA's dominance over the Star Wars IP is no more. Begun, the video game war has. Entertainment Weekly confirmed Wednesday morning that Ubisoft (the gaming company known for such titles as Assassin's Creed and Far Cry) has teamed up with Lucasfilm Games to develop a "story-driven, open-world" video game set in the famous galaxy far, far away.

No plot details have been revealed yet, but it's been confirmed that the project is being overseen by Ubisoft's Sweden-based studio, Massive Entertainment. In addition, the upcoming release marks the start of "a long-term collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm Games," according to the company's co-founder and CEO, Yves Guillemot.

"This is a lore that we love, and we want to do it justice with a game and story that bring both lifelong and new fans on an immersive and outstanding journey that will stay with them for years," Julian Gerighty, the game's creative director, said in a statement to EW.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff we’re ready to start sharing with fans,” Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly told StarWars.com, "because we’ve been working quietly behind the scenes for a while now, waiting for this moment.”

Similar to Lucasfilm, Ubisoft doesn't limit itself to just one medium and has its fingers in a number of multimedia pies, including Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet (currently filming its second season) and a slew of Assassin's Creed content at Netflix.

EW also reached out to Electronic Arts, which stated that its partnership with Lucasfilm Games (previously known as LucasArts) is not over. Indeed, the two parties are still enjoying the lucrative fruits of a multi-year agreement they signed back in the spring of 2013.

"We are proud of our long-standing collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, which will continue for years to come," said an unnamed spokesperson. "Our talented teams have created some of the most successful games in the history of the Star Wars franchise, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Battlefront, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, and Star Wars: Squadrons. We love Star Wars and look forward to creating more exciting experiences for players to enjoy."

Lucasfilm's gaming division certainly seems to be ramping up a bunch of fresh content based on popular franchises, especially in a time when live-action movies and shows are tricky to shoot. Just yesterday, for example, Bethesda (Fallout, Wolfenstein) dropped a cryptic teaser trailer for a new Indiana Jones game.