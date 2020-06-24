Ubisoft removes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla creative lead following misconduct allegations

The creative director of the hugely anticipated next mainline installment in the Assassin’s Creed game franchise has parted ways with the project, following allegations of sexual impropriety with fans.

Ubisoft has reportedly taken creative lead Ashraf Ismail off the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a step which Ismail himself confirmed in a tweet that appears to have since been deleted, along with Ismail’s Twitter account.

According to Polygon, Ismail told Twitter followers that he is “stepping down from my beloved project to properly deal with the personal issues in my life,” adding that “[t]he lives of my family and my own are shattered. I am deeply sorry to everyone hurt in this.”

Via The Wrap, allegations of sexual misconduct against Ismail first appeared days ago when Twitch streamer Dani Porter Bridges alleged she had been in a consensual relationship with Ismail for “a year on and off” without knowing that Ismail is married. Venturebeat, which first reported the news, states that “multiple people” also have accused Ismail of concealing his marital status, in order to “keep them in a relationship with him.”

"Ashraf Ismail is stepping down from the project to take a leave of absence. The development team is committed to delivering a great game in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla," Ubisoft said in a statement to SYFY WIRE. Announced in April as the successor to 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the cross-platform Assassin's Creed Valhalla is currently slated to debut this December.