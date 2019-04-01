A handy guide to every Ultraman, now that he's arrived on Netflix

Of the many niches proliferated by the age of Netflix and other streaming services, few have gotten a greater boost than anime. From Castlevania to the shockingly dark Godzilla anime trilogy, not to mention the host of titles boasted by Netflix’s anime section, it feels like anime is set for another international boom. Much like Godzilla, another tokusatsu favorite is making the transition to the world of 2D via Netflix — Ultraman, everyone’s favorite fish-faced monster killer.

This new series, Ultraman (sorry, ULTRAMAN), takes a slightly different spin on the space-bound hero. A direct sequel to the original 1966 series, the show (adapted from a 2017 manga) sees Shinjiro Hayata, the son of the original Ultraman, take on the mantle to fight a brand new alien invasion.

Of course, he’s not the only Ultraman in town: over the course of the tokusatsu series’ 50-year history, we’ve seen nearly 100 (!) different Ultra Heroes — other members of the advanced space-faring species who travel the universe battling giant rubber monsters. Their mythology is vast, convoluted, and prone to a million different retcons and reboots, so it’s best not to dive too deeply; still, it’s fascinating to see the different ways Tsuburaya Productions has kept the brand alive for so long.

Some of the main Ultraman heroes — known amusingly as the “Ultra Brothers” — have even shown up in bizarre Japanese commercials to... I think, turn off your cell phone before watching a movie?

The upcoming ULTRAMAN seems to be trafficking in this concept that Ultraman is just one of many helmeted heroes defending the galaxy, so we thought it’d be a good idea to skim through some of the most prominent Ultra Heroes in the series so far.

Grab your Color Timer, pull up a chair, and let’s whiz through a half-century of Ultraman history. (And for the love of Godzilla, don’t take a drink every time the word "ultra" shows up in this list. I care about you deeply.)