Latest Stories

Hazel Hero
Tag: Comics
Preview: Umbrella Academy's hitmen star in Dark Horse's Hazel & Cha Cha Save Christmas
Captain America Americas Ass Hero Image
Tag: Fangrrls
And now, for no reason whatsoever, a list of thirst-inducing Marvel moments of pure sex
Hailee Steinfeld Hawkeye
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: Hailee Steinfeld denies Hawkeye; Kenobi, Stranger Things drop episode counts
Boba Fett
Tag: Movies
Rare Boba Fett action figure could fetch more than $200K in record-setting auction
Hazel Hero
More info i
Credit: Dark Horse Comics
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

Preview: Umbrella Academy's hitmen star in Dark Horse's Hazel & Cha Cha Save Christmas

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Oct 25, 2019

Leaping straight out of the strangely fantastic world of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy universe just in time for the holiday cheer (Christmas, not Halloween!), Dark Horse Comics is delivering a festive 32-page one-shot sure to put a wide grin on any Grinch's face — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peek inside.

Hazel & Cha Cha Save Christmas: Tales From The Umbrella Academy slides into the sparkly season on Nov. 20 with its wacky duo of dedicated, time-jumping assassins showcased front and center in the very first Umbrella Academy spinoff. This slightly deranged duo first appeared back in Umbrella Academy: Dallas, then became immediate fan favorites in Season 1 of the smash Netflix series, perfectly portrayed by actors Cameron Britton and Mary J. Blige.

Hazel Cover

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Written by Gerard Way and Scott Allie, with electrifying art by Tommy Lee Edwards (Marvel 1985), the one-off's storyline finds Hazel and Cha Cha in fine form hunting down an elusive rogue time agent and incidentally crossing paths with a nefarious plot to discredit Christmas.

Hazel Slice 3

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

“Gerard and Dark Horse invited me to get as experimental as possible, so this project was a complete joy to illustrate," Edwards tells SYFY WIRE. "Working completely digitally on this one-shot, I approached the story in a way I’d typically design an animated film — lots of fun with light, texture, color, and craziness."

Hazel Slice 2

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Also featuring crazy variant covers by Bill Sienkiewicz and Jim Mahfood, Dark Horse's Hazel & Cha Cha Save Christmas arrives Nov. 20. Check out our exclusive 3-page peek inside all the insane antics in the gallery below.

Hazel Cover
Credit: Dark Horse Comics
Hazel Cover 2
Credit: Dark Horse Comics
Hazel 2
Credit: Dark Horse Comics
Hazel 3
Credit: Dark Horse Comics
Hazel 4
Credit: Dark Horse Comics
Hazel 5
Credit: Dark Horse Comics
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Dark Horse
Tag: The Umbrella Academy
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Interviews

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: