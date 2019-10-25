Preview: Umbrella Academy's hitmen star in Dark Horse's Hazel & Cha Cha Save Christmas

Leaping straight out of the strangely fantastic world of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy universe just in time for the holiday cheer (Christmas, not Halloween!), Dark Horse Comics is delivering a festive 32-page one-shot sure to put a wide grin on any Grinch's face — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peek inside.

Hazel & Cha Cha Save Christmas: Tales From The Umbrella Academy slides into the sparkly season on Nov. 20 with its wacky duo of dedicated, time-jumping assassins showcased front and center in the very first Umbrella Academy spinoff. This slightly deranged duo first appeared back in Umbrella Academy: Dallas, then became immediate fan favorites in Season 1 of the smash Netflix series, perfectly portrayed by actors Cameron Britton and Mary J. Blige.

Written by Gerard Way and Scott Allie, with electrifying art by Tommy Lee Edwards (Marvel 1985), the one-off's storyline finds Hazel and Cha Cha in fine form hunting down an elusive rogue time agent and incidentally crossing paths with a nefarious plot to discredit Christmas.

“Gerard and Dark Horse invited me to get as experimental as possible, so this project was a complete joy to illustrate," Edwards tells SYFY WIRE. "Working completely digitally on this one-shot, I approached the story in a way I’d typically design an animated film — lots of fun with light, texture, color, and craziness."

Also featuring crazy variant covers by Bill Sienkiewicz and Jim Mahfood, Dark Horse's Hazel & Cha Cha Save Christmas arrives Nov. 20. Check out our exclusive 3-page peek inside all the insane antics in the gallery below.