Amazon's upcoming Undone series rotoscopes Rosa Salazar in trippy first teaser

Amazon has toyed with Electric Dreams before, but its new series Undone is a different kind of genre animal. Rather than straight sci-fi, the show, from BoJack Horseman’s Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, is a supernatural piece of animation that deals with death, time, and exciting visuals.

The show stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) as Alma Winograd-Diaz, a woman who sees her dead father (Bob Odenkirk) after a car accident. He pushes her to unlock her ability to travel through time and space — shown in trippy rotoscoped visuals from director Hisko Hulsing and the team behind A Scanner Darkly — and, ultimately, save him from his own death. Will it work? Or is she just losing it?

Watch the teaser and decide for yourself:

Video of Undone - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

Who wouldn’t give it all up in order to save Bob Odenkirk? They both better not be dead by the end of this.

The blend of realism and dreamlike absurdity in the animation already bodes well for the makings of a cult — if not mainstream — hit. But one thing’s for sure: Subconsciouses will be plumbed and twists will be had before this mystery is solved, and supporting stars Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, Siddarth Dhananjay, and Daveed Diggs will likely help along the way. Look for guest stars John Corbett, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Sheila Vand, and Tyler Posey in all their animated glory as well.

Undone will preview its first two episodes at the ATX TV Festival on June 8, then premiere on Amazon Prime later this year.