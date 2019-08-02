WIRE Buzz: Rosa Salazar comes Undone in new trailer; AMC gets up close with The Terror; more

We were pretty smitten at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con when Amazon showed off Undone, its upcoming animated visual sci-fi feast starring Alita: Battle Angel’s Rosa Salazar and Breaking Bad’s Bob Odenkirk. With the series now slated to debut this fall, Amazon has just unveiled a new trailer that evolves the trippy, time-bending supernatural story a little further.

Following in the footsteps of rotoscope animation pioneers like Waking Life and A Scanner Darkly, Undone’s visual style benefits from a new crispness that present-day tech obviously brings to the table. But the plot itself — involving Salazar as Alma, a woman who begins seeing and learning new mysteries from her dad (Odenkirk) shortly after he dies in a car accident — sets up what looks like a high-concept, yet very accessible, sci-fi story.

Video of Undone - Official Trailer | Prime Video Amazon Prime Video

Is grief causing Alma to see things, or is there something more at play? From the beyond, dad begins pushing Alma to tap into her previously unknown ability to bend and travel through time and space. Created by BoJack Horseman's Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, and featuring visuals from director Hisko Hulsing and the team who brought A Scanner Darkly to life, Undone makes its series premiere at Amazon Prime on Sept. 13.

We’re less than two weeks from the debut of The Terror: Infamy at AMC, and the network has just released what’s probably the best explainer anywhere to get you ready for the all-new batch of episodes that’ll comprise the standalone second season.

AMC’s new “Meet the Characters” behind-the-scenes clip walks us through all the major players in its upcoming blend of social malaise and terror of the more supernatural sort. Interestingly, the dynamics on display show that even when surrounded by outside oppressors, there’s still plenty of culture clash and internal conflict to be found amid the Japanese families who must rely on each other through their WWII-era internment camp ordeal.

Video of The Terror: Infamy &#039;Meet the Characters&#039; BTS | Returns August 12 AMC on YouTube

Starring Derek Mio, Chester Nakayama, Miki Ishikawa, and George Takei (who spent time as a child in a real post-Pearl Harbor internment camp), The Terror: Infamy premieres at AMC at 9 p.m. ET on Aug. 12.

Filming has just gotten underway for AMC’s younger-generation The Walking Dead spinoff in rural Virginia, and the new series is wasting no time rolling up its sleeves and getting down to business. Local NBC online news channel WAVY reports that production on the show has literally stopped traffic to make way for a pretty massive prop, as AMC trucked in part of a 737 airplane fuselage to create the (presumably post-apocalyptic) setting for whatever it’s filming now.

According to the report, AMC is referring to the spinoff locally as “Monument,” though it’s not clear whether that title is destined to become the official name of the new series. Locals also are being invited to join the production as extras, so if you live in the vicinity of Hopewell, Virgina and have an inner zombie just (un)dying to come out, head on over to AMC’s casting page.