Demi Lovato takes a break from seeking aliens to seeking HHN scares in this 'Unidentified With Demi Lovato' clip

Demi Lovato is a true believer. And through Unidentified With Demi Lovato, the new unscripted series on Peacock, they’re going to attempt to convince friends, family, fans, and followers that not only do extraterrestrials exist, but they’re already here on earth.

While Unidentified is usually about investigating eyewitness encounters, secret government reports, and testing known UFO hot spots, today, thanks to the video below, it's also about discovering things that go bump in the night and jump through the walls.

Taking a brief detour from the ET investigation, Demi, their best friend Matthew, and their sister Dallas walk through a Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights maze. The intrepid trio gets into the spirit of Halloween by checking out the theme park's spooky October attraction. Zoinks!

Check out the clip below.

Video of Unidentified with Demi Lovato | Demi, Dallas and Matthew Walk Through Halloween Horror Nights Maze

Do we learn any new truths about extraterrestrial life? Not really. But do we learn that Lovato & Co. are an especially jumpy bunch for a trio of UFO-hunters? Yes, we do.

In the show’s trailer, Lovato revealed their own experience last fall at Joshua Tree National Park while staying at the famed "Invisible House." They saw a "bright light" that "moved in these weird ways that a plane wouldn't movie [in]." Unidentified is Lovato’s attempt to "try to make the best guess of what it might be that's out there."

Last October, Lovato wrote on Instagram, "Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me,” before adding, “This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet."

All four episodes of Unidentified With Demi Lovato are now available to stream on Peacock.