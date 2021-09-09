'Unidentified with Demi Lovato' seeks out aliens in teaser trailer for Peacock's new docu-series

Join Demi Lovato on an epic quest to find out if aliens really do exist — and if they're already living among us — in the cosmic teaser trailer for Peacock's docu-series, Unidentified with Demi Lovato.

Coming to the platform at the end of the month, the show follows the Grammy-nominated artist; their sister, Dallas; and skeptical friend, Matthew as they seek out potential existence of life beyond this planet alongside UFO experts and eyewitnesses. Lovato had their own experience last fall at Joshua Tree National Park while staying at the famed "Invisible House." As Lovato recalls in the trailer, they saw a "bright light" that "moved in these weird ways that a plane wouldn't movie [in]."

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Unidentified with Demi Lovato | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

"Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me," Lovato wrote on Instagram last October. "This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1 percent of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet."

Lovato serves as an executive producer on the show alongside Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, Allison Kaye, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Sara Hansemann, and Andrew Nock. Nock pulls double duty as showrunner.

Unidentified with Demi Lovato lands on Peacock Thursday, Sep. 30.