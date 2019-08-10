Latest Stories

Image Credit: Universal Studios
Universal cancels release of The Hunt after most recent gun violence

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Aug 10, 2019

Universal Pictures has decided to cancel its September 27th release of the film The Hunt. The announcement was made Saturday.

The Hunt tells the story of twelve people who are captured and taken to a remote area where they are hunted for sport by rich elitists. The movie stars Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, and Emma Roberts.

Reported by THR, Universal said in a statement, “While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film. We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”

The Hunt is directed by Craig Zobel and written by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof.

