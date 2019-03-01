Latest Stories

Finn Wolfhard
Spooky casting: Ghostbusters possesses Finn Wolfhard and Seth Rogen enters The Twilight Zone
WIRE Buzz: Lost Boys pilot gets its Frog Sisters, Rebecca Hall leads Amazon sci-fi series
Super dexterous, A.I.-enabled bionic hand may be the bane of Baymax
WATCH: Captain Marvel's Brie Larson on why Marvel is brilliant
The Handmaid's Tale

Universal's Invisible Man reboot drafts Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Mar 1, 2019

The Invisible Man's return is now in pursuit of its first star. 

Variety reports that Elisabeth Moss — best known to genre fans for her Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning role as Offred in Hulu's hit series The Handmaid's Tale — is in the "early stages" of talks to join the reboot of the legendary Universal monster franchise, which will be written and directed by Leigh Whannell (UpgradeInsidious) and produced by Jason Blum of horror hitmaker Blumhouse. 

A new Invisible Man film was first announced back when Universal was pitching a shared universe of films based on its classic movie monsters, which would move forward under the banner "Dark Universe." After the first film in this initiative, 2017's The Mummy, fizzled at the box office, the studio pulled back, and has since decided to move forward with a different approach.

Instead of a definitive shared universe, Universal is instead focusing on more individualized films from celebrated filmmakers with clear visions for each character. Whannell's Invisible Man is the first of these efforts to move forward so far.

Johnny Depp, who was announced as part of the Invisible Man reboot back in the Dark Universe day, is not expected to be involved in the project. 

If she ultimately signs on, the film will mark another major genre role for Moss, whose previous credits include Mad Men, Top of the Lake, and The West Wing. She'll next be seen later this month in Jordan Peele's much-anticipated new horror film Us, and she'll return as Offred in the third season of The Handmaid's Tale later this year.

There are no plot details available for Whannell's new take on The Invisible Man, but he's clearly got big ideas in mind if Moss is pondering the film. 

