Universal theatrical releases to stream exclusively on Peacock first, no later than 4 months after debut

The gap between when Jurassic World: Dominion hits the big screen to the small has just narrowed, thanks to a newly-announced deal between Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and its sister streaming service, Peacock. Beginning in 2022, all films under the Universal umbrella will be available to stream on Peacock no later than four months after their theatrical releases. This includes movies from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation.

This means that after their 2022 releases, fans won’t have to wait long to stream films like Colin Trevorrow’s forthcoming entry in the never-say-die franchise where dinosaurs walk the present-day Earth, Jurassic World: Dominion; or for Illumination's next great Despicable adventure, Minions: The Rise of Gru; or for the final installment in David Gordon Green's Haddonfield trilogy, Halloween Ends.

As part of this licensing agreement, which kicks into effect just as Universal’s partnership with HBO expires, new releases will stream exclusively on Peacock for four months before being available on other yet-to-be-named streaming services for 10 months, after which the film will return home to Peacock for a final four months. This agreement is not unlike the deals that Disney+ and HBO Max provide for their sister studio releases (although as a result of pandemic movie theater closures, both services are currently making new films available on their platforms the same day they debut in theaters).

“Since launching Peacock just one year ago, we have seen incredible viewership of movies and continue to expand our catalog with a range of films for every fan and occasion,” Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has been a fantastic partner and we are excited to not only bring their amazing slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock in the first-pay window, but also provide a steady stream of fresh, original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year.”

In addition to the films noted above, the slate of theatrical releases from Universal set for 2022 includes The Black Phone, a new film from Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and The 355, among others.

SYFY WIRE, Universal Pictures, and Peacock are properties of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.