Universal places live-action filming on hiatus, Jurassic World: Dominion stops production

It took millions and millions of years, but another worldwide crisis has stopped dinosaurs in their tracks.

Universal has become the latest studio to shut down production on its live-action features amid the growing outbreak of the coronavirus. Reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the studio said in a statement Friday night, “The studio continues to monitor the situation closely and will make a determination on when to restart production in the coming weeks.”

The halt in production includes the third movie in the Jurassic World series, Dominion. The film, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. It will also bring back the stars of original Jurassic Park, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Flint Strong, a boxing movie directed by Rachel Morrison and starring Ice Cube, has also shut down production.

Currently, most studios who have shut down production have stated it will be for two weeks, but this time could change as more information about the ongoing pandemic is released.

Universal’s announcement Friday follows in the footsteps of a multitude of cancellations over the last two weeks. Disney has delayed Mulan, New Mutants, and Antlers. Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part 2 has also postponed its release. So far, the most significant film delay is F9. Initially set for release in May, it will now open in April of 2021.

Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, is scheduled for release on June 11, 2021.