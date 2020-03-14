Latest Stories

Chris Pratt and Raptors
Tag: Movies
Universal places live-action filming on hiatus, Jurassic World: Dominion stops production
Frozen II characters
Tag: TV
Disney+ surprises with Frozen 2 debut this weekend... three months ahead of time
Nicnevein and the Bloody Queen header
Tag: Comics
Helen Mullane's first comic is a bone-chilling druid horror-thriller
I Am Legend
Tag: Movies
Self-quarantined? Here are 5 pandemic movies where we ultimately beat the virus
Chris Pratt and Raptors
More info i
Image Credit: Universal Studios
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Universal places live-action filming on hiatus, Jurassic World: Dominion stops production

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Mar 14, 2020

It took millions and millions of years, but another worldwide crisis has stopped dinosaurs in their tracks.

Universal has become the latest studio to shut down production on its live-action features amid the growing outbreak of the coronavirus. Reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the studio said in a statement Friday night, “The studio continues to monitor the situation closely and will make a determination on when to restart production in the coming weeks.”

More Universal Pictures

Fast & Furious 9 poster 2
Fast & Furious 9 pumps the brakes, delays release until 2021 due to coronavirus concerns
Lugosi Dracula
Blumhouse looking to bring Dracula back from the undead as feature film

The halt in production includes the third movie in the Jurassic World series, Dominion. The film, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. It will also bring back the stars of original Jurassic Park, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Flint Strong, a boxing movie directed by Rachel Morrison and starring Ice Cube, has also shut down production.

Currently, most studios who have shut down production have stated it will be for two weeks, but this time could change as more information about the ongoing pandemic is released.

Universal’s announcement Friday follows in the footsteps of a multitude of cancellations over the last two weeks. Disney has delayed Mulan, New Mutants, and Antlers. Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part 2 has also postponed its release. So far, the most significant film delay is F9. Initially set for release in May, it will now open in April of 2021.

Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, is scheduled for release on June 11, 2021.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Jurassic World: Dominion
Tag: Universal Pictures

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker