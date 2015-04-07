Latest Stories

Unsettling concept art sets the vibe for Alex Garland's sci-fi flick Ex Machina

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Apr 7, 2015

Alex Garland’s high-concept sci-fi flick Ex Machina finally arrives this weekend, but before you see it, check out some hauntingly creepy concept art for the mysterious artificial intelligence at the center of the tale.

The film is riding a monster wave of critical buzz, and it sounds like this thriller could be one of the best genre films of the year. The film itself focuses on a young programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) who is tasked with basically carrying out a real-life Turing test with the mysterious humanoid artificial intelligence Ava (Alicia Vikander). It looks creepy, sexy, thoughtful -- and damn smart.

One thing that really sets the film apart is the uniquely unsettling visuals first-time director Garland (writer of 28 Days Later, Dredd) hits on, but he also has artist Jock to thank for helping nail it down. Jock has been kind enough to unveil a few of his original concept drawings for Ava, and the film’s setting, which shows that unsettling vibe was most definitely there from the start.

Check out the art below and let us know what you think. Ex Machina opens (in limited release) this weekend. Will you be seeing it?

(Via Jock, First Showing)

