Unused Return of the Jedi concept art reveals how Jabba the Hutt almost looked

Before he became a giant slug, Jabba the Hutt went through more than a few design changes during the development of the original Star Wars trilogy. So, how could he have turned out?

The Geek Twins have pulled together some great, rare pics and sketches of how Jabba the Hutt could’ve turned out, before they decided on the iconic beast we all know and love. Some of the more bug-like designs are definitely unique, and it’s interesting to see just how different it could’ve been.

Along with the designs and sketches below, we’ve also tossed in the comic book version of Jabba the Hutt from his first appearance in the <i>A New Hope</i> comic book adaptation (it’s the weird one that looks comic book-y below). Obviously, things changed a lot from page to screen.

Take a look below and let us know if you like any of these better.

(Via Geek Tyrant)