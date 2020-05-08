Latest Stories

Yes, Madam!
Upload officially booting up a second season of the digital afterlife at Amazon

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
May 8, 2020
It's official: Upload, Amazon's sci-fi rom-com about finding love in the afterlife, is getting a second chance itself. The streamer renewed the speculative fiction series from Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks & Recreation) a week after Daniels confirmed with SYFY WIRE that he was already hard at work with his writers room scripting the second season.

The show — which premiered on May 1 — sees Nathan (Robbie Amell) killed at a young age and uploaded to Lakeview, a digital afterlife. There he falls for his customer support rep, aka “angel,” Nora (Andy Allo), but there are a few problems: Not only is Nathan dead and Nora alive, but Nathan can only afford this fancy afterlife thanks to his rich (living) girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards). In the second season, which Daniels told SYFY WIRE "started normally where we all went to an office and hung out together," then had to convert "to Zoom halfway through," Upload will tackle issues of "surveillance and countersurveillance measures, like the protesters in Hong Kong were using."

In a release, Daniels gave the following statement: “I am thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios and this wonderful cast and find out what happens next to Nora and Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world. With this news I can stop drawing my Season 2 flip book.”

Cast members Kevin Bigley and Zainab Johnson will also look to return for the second season if all goes well, as their characters have only gotten deeper over the first season as the show has grown beyond its quirky premise.

“In Upload, Greg Daniels delivered a smart, cinematic comedy crackling with intrigue and it has clearly delighted our customers who have spent a lot of time in Lakeview this past week,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We know our global fans want to see the next chapter with Nathan and Nora so we are greenlighting Season Two and are excited that Greg’s passion project has found such a devoted audience.”

The first season of Upload is available on Amazon now.

