U.S. Space Force members to be called Guardians, much to James Gunn's chagrin

In a year that has been a lot of things, the U. S. Space Force — the new sixth branch of the military — launched as an actual government entity. In its short existence, the agency not only inspired a similarly named HBO comedy starring Steve Carell, but also chose a seemingly Star Trek-inspired logo, and raised a lot of entertaining reactions from the genre crowd.

But just when we thought we were safe from U.S. Space Force updates for the year, the military branch’s Twitter account just made another announcement today: members of the new agency will be known as Guardians.

The account goes on to say that the name was inspired by the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, “Guardians of the High Frontier.” SFF fans, and MCU fans in particular, however, couldn’t help but notice the name Guardians evoked another popular sci-fi franchise.

In case it’s not clear, fans were talking about the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a crew of a-holes led by a dude named Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), which includes a murderous talking raccoon, a cute talking plant (who also murders), the daughter of the person who killed half the universe, and a strong-armed and overly-literal powerhouse.

Not surprisingly, the U.S. Space Force’s announcement got Twitter talking — and as with the reveal of the branch’s logo reveals, the snark was palpable. And James Gunn, the writer and director of the Guardians movies (including next year’s Guardians of the Galaxy’s Holiday Special, which will air on Disney+), did not seem very happy:

It’s doubtful that Gunn is serious about actually suing, but his sentiment is clear.

Even the GOTG official account seems confused by the name:

Guardians of the Galaxy fans chimed in as well:

No news yet on whether Star-Lord will be entering U.S. military service.