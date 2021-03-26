Amazon's next movie delivers the USPS as super spies

Members of The United States Postal Service are suiting up to become super spies...no, really.

Amazon Studios is in talks with comedian Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America) to be the lead in their upcoming spy comedy The U.S.P.S, according to Deadline. In the film, Fowler will play Michael, a young man who discovers his deceased mother was more than a postal carrier. She was a postal carrier and also part of a covert spy organization: the USPS.

Sounds utterly ridiculous, but also kind of great in a "how did no one do this before?" kind of way.

Fowler has previously been seen on The Eric Andre Show and Bojack Horseman, but more recently in both Judas and the Black Messiah and the Eddie-Murphy led Coming 2 America. He'll also be doing voice work for Marvel in next year's animated series Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur.

The Amazon film is based on a 2020 Blacklist script by Perry Janes. Ron Howard and Brian Grazer will produce through their company Imagine Entertainment, along with Karen Lunder. Carmen Lewis and Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer are also on board to produce. James previously completed Imagine's first impact accelerator initiative, which democratizes access to the entertainment industry and accelerates the development of original content.

Original content is something that hasn't been in short supply for Amazon in recent months. Along with the animated superhero series Invincible, which debuted today, the streaming service has also hit big with original sci-fi series like Upload and The Boys. On the film side, One Night in Miami received three Oscar nominations, and director Regina King earned a best director nomination at the Golden Globes. Coming 2 America, according to the company, had the best opening weekend of any streaming film since March 2020.