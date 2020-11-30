Was Utah monolith just the beginning? Second mystery slab spotted in Romania

You’ve heard of the Utah monolith; now get ready for its Romanian twin. In news that suggests we’re approaching a 2020 version of some kind of worldwide crop circle phenomenon, a second metal monolith has now made a mysterious appearance — this time halfway across the world.

Only days after the now-famous first metal monolith was discovered hiding out in the Utah desert, another gleaming slab has now been spotted lurking near an ancient archaeological site in Romania. Early reports don’t reveal much, but British tabloid Daily Mail led the charge today in revealing an early look at the newly-discovered 13-foot obelisk, which reportedly was found on Nov. 26 near an ancient Dacian fortress.

The news of a second monolith comes only one day after its Utah predecessor quietly vanished — seemingly in the dark of night, just as mysteriously as it first appeared.

Unlike the largely featureless Utah slab, the European version — located at Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt in northern Romania — sports an abstract adornment of spiraled scoring across its (apparently) aluminum surface. Vice News theorizes that the new monolith may be the work of the late minimalist artist John McCracken, who may have harbored a fascination with installing pieces in far-flung locations.

Meanwhile, Romanian officials sound like they’re in the same predicament as their U.S. counterparts when it comes to explaining — or permitting — their landscape’s shiny new guest. “‘We have started looking into the strange appearance of the monolith,” local Culture and Heritage official Rocsana Josanu told EuroWeekly. “It is on private property, but we still don’t know who the monolith’s owner is yet. It is in a protected area on an archaeological site.” Like her BLM counterparts in Utah, Josanu also stressed that whomever is responsible for installing the monolith would have needed a permit from the Ministry of Culture.

Rules are for humans, though. In both Utah and Romania, the cryptic emergence of a manufactured object where none should exist has drawn worldwide comparisons to the sci-fi fever dreams of Arthur C. Clarke, as well as Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, itself inspired by a Clarke short story. Kubrick’s unnerving use of the now-iconic big black obelisks — artifacts that appear at key points of breakthrough consciousness in the movie — definitely suggested something (or someone) other than people were behind the phenomenon, at least in fiction.

While Utah officials continue to puzzle over the disappearance of the U.S. monolith, Romanian observers are just getting started. While we watch and wait for more forbidden info, we’ve gotta wonder: are we just getting started? A strange year 2020 already has been, so at this point a global eruption of monolith sightings — complete with a backstory we wouldn’t have believed even a year ago — wouldn’t surprise us one bit.