Utopia reveals comic book car chase deleted scene, Gillian Flynn's cameos at NYCC 2020

Adapted from the cult hit British series, Amazon's Utopia became a shockingly relevant series of conspiracy and a viral pandemic. At its core? A whole lot of comic nerds. In fact, they all meet in the first episode at an actual comic convention. Fittingly, those involved gathered together for the first time since the show's premiere to talk all things Utopia at New York Comic Con 2020.

Showrunner/creator Gillian Flynn sat down with stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, and Cory Michael Smith for a Q&A at their con panel.

Take a look:

Video of Amazon Prime Video Presents - Utopia

The panel contained plenty of behind-the-scenes fun — like Flynn revealing that she had a few cameos as both a waitress with long fake nails (emblazoned with the villainous company's logo) and a hotel guest wearing a shirt from a very important petting zoo — but it also revealed a nice juicy deleted scene from the season's penultimate episode involving Ashleigh LaThrop's Becky and one very desperate business deal.

Becky brought the Utopia comic, looking to trade for a cure to her degenerative disease. Things go wrong, Becky steals a sweet car, and the whole thing ends with a bang — just your run-of-the-mill action from the conspiracy thriller. And naturally, Jessica Hyde (Lane) shows up to save the day. Kinda.

Check it out:

Video of Utopia Exclusive Deleted Scene

Yes, Becky was also thinking about betraying the group. LaThrop said she was "thrilled" by the prospect, but it just wasn't meant to be — for now. Flynn is looking to "continue playing with that idea" in the future and was heartbroken that the show needed to cut the high-octane scene, saying, "it killed me to cut it…the stakes were so high...that scene was its own pure cul-de-sac."

The cast also touched on what's on the way for a possible second season. Wilson Wilson (Borges) has a twisty finale influenced by Cusack's villain, though Borges teases that even he doesn't know the character's true intentions at the end. Has he shifted sides? Is he going to take down the conspiracy from the inside? It's up to Amazon to renew the show now.

Utopia is available now on Amazon.

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of New York Comic Con Metaverse 2020.