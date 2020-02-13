Latest Stories

NASA 2
Tag: Science
Got the right stuff? NASA seeking new astronaut applicants in March
The Handmaid's Tale (1990)
Tag: Fangrrls
Looking back on 1990's The Handmaid's Tale
locke2
Tag: TV
Locke & Key star Connor Jessup was in awe of Key House, but hated that kitchen
Baby Yoda The Mandalorian
Tag: TV
This is the way: Dictionary.com adds 'Baby Yoda' to its slang section
unfriendeddarkweb.jpg
More info i
Source: Blumhouse
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

'V2. Escape From Hell' is the first blockbuster specifically meant for your smartphone

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 13, 2020

The man behind the computer-screen horror Unfriended franchise and first-person action film Hardcore Henry is continuing to evolve the world of cinema. Director and producer Timur Bekmambetov, who helped pioneer what he calls "Screen Movies," is making a movie that isn't for fans' desktops, but their smartphones. That's right, his upcoming film V2. Escape From Hell is entirely shot in vertical format specifically for mobile viewing.

According to Deadline, the cinematic innovator (who recently produced zombie apocalypse series Dead of Night for Snapchat) is taking a step away from old-school purists who balk at people watching movies in imperfect formats like on their laptops or phones. Sorry, Martin Scorsese, but this movie is supposed to be seen on a phone. The legendary director (who recently took superhero movies to task) has begged audiences not to watch The Irishman on their mobile devices because, well, he didn't shoot it that way. But V2. Escape From Hell is definitely not The Irishman.

More Timur Bekmambetov

MV5BMTY0NTgyMDUwMl5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwODk2NjAyNw@@._V1_SY1000_CR0,0,1514,1000_AL_
Director Timur Bekmambetov says that a Wanted sequel is coming, just probably not in the way you expect
unfriendeddarkweb.jpg
How do you make a sequel to Unfriended? Unfriended: Dark Web's creators explain

Despite its demonic title, V2. Escape From Hell is a World War II film starring Pavel Priluchny as a prisoner of war in its based-on-a-true-story narrative. “Visually, the film is built around a person — this is a story about a man standing up and straightening his shoulders in spite of the circumstances," Bekmambetov said. "And about a rescue plane soaring up into the sky."

But the story isn't really the point here: The format is the real draw. Since it's a vertical video — you know, the thing people always ask parents not to take — watching it anywhere besides a smartphone will leave giant black bars on the sides of the screen. Basically, this isn't just the first blockbuster made for smartphone viewing, it's the first blockbuster to specifically discourage theatrical viewing.

The $10M-budgeted movie is starting production in Russia next week, aiming for a release in early 2021.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: V2. Escape From Hell
Tag: Timur Bekmambetov

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker