Space epic Vagrant Queen returns to Vault Comics in fall 2019

Vagrant Queen, the Vault Comics story of a child queen on a galactic run from revolutionary forces who want her dead, has had a busy couple of weeks. Last week, it was announced that the comic, from Eisner- and GLAAD Media Award-nominated author Magdalene Visaggio and illustrated by Jason Smith, is being adapted by SYFY into a series.

While the TV series, created by Jem Garrard, is reportedly set for release in 2020, SYFY WIRE can exclusively announce that Elida, Isaac, and the rest of the Vagrant Queen's story will also be continuing in comic book form.

"We’re going big for the next arc of the book in anticipation of a second season for the show, and that’s an amazing and incredible opportunity," says Visaggio. How big? "There's a big world out there, and we want to explore more of it. A lot more of it. Elida and Isaac are going to encounter life-altering challenges from the most unexpected adversary, on a scale that goes right to Elida's dynastic claim to divinity."

"Vagrant Queen is my first published comic and it is such a cool opportunity to be able to see the world and characters that Mags and I created really come to life," adds Smith. "Equally awesome is the news that we’re getting the opportunity to again work with the team at Vault Comics to develop a new Vagrant Queen story. It's a lot of fun to be back working on a new adventure, and I can’t wait to see it unfold."

The next story arc of Vagrant Queen will launch in fall of 2019.