Adriyan Rae channels John McClane in first teaser for SYFY's Vagrant Queen series

Yippee-ki-yay, melon farmers!

The first teaser trailer for SYFY's live-action television adaptation of Vault Comics' Vagrant Queen series is here, and it's a great showcase for the talents of Adriyan Rae (Light as a Feather), who takes up the role of Elida, a Star-Lord-esque outlaw with royal blood, who's on the run from the galactic government. Oh, and if you think her highness is above throwing out a John McClane quip or two, you're dead wrong! In fact, you don't wanna get on her bad side, or you may find yourself face to face with Elida's boot or blasters.

Watch the teaser now:

Video of Vagrant Queen Early Trailer | SYFY

Created and developed by Jem Garrard (director of Mech-X4 and Android Employed), the upcoming show, which was first announced back in May, is based on the comic book of the same name by writer Magdalene Visaggio and artist Jason Smith. Less than a year after the comic went on sale, SYFY announced that it would be adapting the source material for TV.

Rae is joined by co-stars Alex McGregor, Colin Moss, Clayton Boyd, and Leon Clingman.

Vagrant Queen premieres on SYFY in 2020. You won't have to wait that long for more adventures with Elida, though, because Vault is continuing her story with more comic book installments this fall.