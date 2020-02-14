Long may she reign! Meet the motley crew of SYFY's Vagrant Queen in first trailer & key art

Yas queen!

SYFY just dropped the first trailer for its television adaptation of Vagrant Queen and it looks like one helluva galactic adventure you won't want to miss. Making its world premiere on the network in late March, the series takes its inspiration from the Vault comic of the same name by writer Magdalene Visaggio and artist Jason Smith.

Adriyan Rae stars as Elida, an orphaned queen who refuses to accept her true title. Instead, she prefers to scavenge and get into scrapes throughout the galaxy as the Republic government seeks to snuff out her royal bloodline. Elida's existence is turned upside down when her friend from way back, Isaac (Tim Rozon), claims that Elida's mother, Xevelyn, is still alive.

Watch the new footage now:

Video of Vagrant Queen – Trailer | SYFY

With some help from a new ally, Amae (Alex McGregor), Elida and Isaac "stage a rescue that will take her back into the perilous heart of her former kingdom and up against a deadly foe from her childhood, Commander Lazaro (Paul du Toit)," reads the official description of the show.

"I first heard that there was interest from SYFY in November [2018] and suddenly there was a pilot script in my mailbox and it was so good," Visaggio told SYFY WIRE last summer. "Jem Gerard, the showrunner, who also wrote about a third of the episodes with Mariko Tamaki and Mika Collins, really nailed Elita's voice and the vibe."

The trailer and eye-popping key art (below) should keep us occupied for the next month-and-a-half.

Credit: SYFY

Produced by the Cape Town-based Blue Ice Pictures, Vagrant Queen was developed for TV by Garrard, who serves as both showrunner and an executive producer. Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, F.J. DeSanto, and Damian Wassel are also attached as executive producers.

Vagrant Queen premieres on SYFY on March 27 at 10 p.m. EST. Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes.