Valar dohaeris: 15 signs Game of Thrones has gone global

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Apr 2, 2014

Game of Thrones is a rare fantasy show in that it has crossover appeal. It's enjoyed not only by George R.R. Martin's slavering fans and fantasy lovers everywhere, but also by the average person who has never before seen a queen emerge naked from the ashes of her husband's pyre with three newly hatched dragons. 

The result of all of this popularity is that, now that more people are watching Game of Thrones (it's HBO's second most popular show after The Sopranos) we're seeing references to the show crop up where we least expect it: In the mainstream. It's enough to make a fan proud, or at least bemused.

Here are some ways in which Westeros, the year 298 AL (After Landing) appears in the here and now. 

Seen Game of Thrones where you hadn't expected it? Let us know in the comments.

Arya1.jpg
Parents are naming their girls "Arya."The fierce and quick-witted Arya is an inspiration to tomboys...
DancingwiththeStarsGameofThrones.jpg
Dancing with the Stars, meet Khal Drogo and Daenerys.Actor Corbin Bleu Viennese-waltzed to the tune...
MadonnaKhaleesi.jpg
Madonna tweeted herself dressed as Daenerys Targaryen.The Kabbalah-following musician dressed as...
TEDTalkConLang.png
The Dothraki language has been deconstructed in a TED talk.Is David J. Peterson's constructed...
SimpsonsGameofThrones.jpg
The Simpsons swiped Game of Thrones' intro.The Simpsons is in its 25th season (take that, Dancing...
GameofThronesBeer.jpg
You can drink a Game of Thrones beerYou could drink a Dornish red wine if you were in Westeros or a...
GameofBonesPornParody.jpg
You can watch a porno version.Ah, the true sign of popularity: Adaptation into an adult film. Not...
WinterIsComingNedShovel.png
"Winter is coming" is a meme.After the winter of 2013-2014 (which, in some parts of the world, is...
PuppyBowl.jpg
Puppy bowl: Game of BonesAnimal Planet hosts the annual Puppy Bowl, a version of the Super Bowl,...
WhiteWalkerTattoo.jpg
People are getting Game of Thrones permanently etched into their flesh.Some people just really,...
AFeastForCrows.jpg
Misbehave in class? A teacher will mete out punishment worthy of George R.R. Martin.A teacher in...
JimmyFallonGameofThrones.png
It's frequently parodied on television.Although this utterly brilliant Saturday Night Live sketch...
obama_deadranger.jpg
The President of the United States is a fanThere are many perks to being in the highest elected...
catchthethrone.jpg
Catch the Throne hip-hop mixtapeAlright, so the recently released, free-to-stream hip-hop mixtape...
anna-kendrick-game-of-thrones.jpg
Celebrity fans galorePictured above is the special box sent to Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick...
