WIRE Buzz: Netflix teases Vampires vs. the Bronx. Plus, Seth MacFarlane heads back to The Orville & more

Something’s not quite right in the New York streets, and it’s up to a trio of kids to swallow their fears and break out the crucifix in Vampires vs. the Bronx, the feature-length horror comedy set for a spooky debut at Netflix next week.

The new Netflix trailer for the movie, directed by Emmy-winning SNL director Osmany "Oz" Rodriguez, finds our three heroes dodging threats both supernatural and real, all while trying to figure out why there are so many missing-persons fliers going up in their diverse Bronx neighborhood. The answer looks to be sinister in more ways than one, as a group of seedy (and perhaps more than a little bigoted) vampires swear to cull the population in ways that don’t sound too welcoming.

Never fear, though: When you know the block like these kids do, you’re already starting with an advantage:

Putting a comedic spin on some of the same social themes that’ve gotten the full-scale horror treatment to such great effect in Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us, Vampires vs. the Bronx looks to balance out the scares with a more lighthearted trip through the world of fangs and garlic. With the neighborhood gentrifying before their eyes as the vampire cabal hatches their dystopian behind-the-scenes plan, it’s up to our three heroes to get everyone pulling together before the immortal undead “suck all the life from their beloved community,” according to Netflix.

Produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels alongside Erin David, Bert Hamelinck, and Michael Sagol, Vampires vs. the Bronx stars Sarah Gadon, Chris Redd, The Kid Mero, Method Man, Shea Whigham, Vladimir Caamaño, Jaden Michael, Gregory Diaz IV, Gerald W. Jones III, and Coco Jones. Sink your teeth into one of the early debuts of the scary season when the movie hits Netflix beginning Oct. 2.

Up next, we realize it’s been a while since The Orville concluded its second season — 17 months, to be exact. But fret not, fans. It didn’t get lost or forgotten in its transition from Fox to Hulu. In fact, Orville creator Seth MacFarlane has recently confirmed that finishing the third season is at the top of his to-do list.

“All I can say is we’re working on it. We’re working very hard,” said MacFarlane in an Instagram Q&A with cast member Jessica Szohr. “We got hit by this just like everyone else, but we are working on it.”

Szohr revealed that they were in the middle of production when the coronavirus pandemic hit, which shut everything down. “We were, like, pushing through the middle of the season, scripts were banging out, gas pedal down, and then it was like, ‘Halt!’” she said.

MacFarlane noted that the sci-fi series is “a big job” that has “a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists,” so it’s important that they finish filming Season 3 “in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure.”

“Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville,” MacFarlane pledged.

The video chat is below. Talk of the third season begins around the 12-minute mark.

“We will be back soon, folks,” McFarlane said. “The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it.”

The third season of The Orville, once it’s in the can, will air on Hulu after its first two seasons were on Fox. And while we wait, we’ve still got Season 2.5 in comic book form.

A kid so dead-set on blasting into orbit that he’s willing to run a space salvage outfit (and bend some forbidding rules) just to do it, the orphan at the center of author Kevin Steverson’s Salvage Title is making the leap from page to screen.

Deadline reports that Steverson’s book series (named for the first title in the trilogy) has been picked up by Hideout Pictures for the big-screen treatment, to be produced by Hideout CEO Shannon Houchins, Trevor O’Neil, and Potsy Ponciroli from a script by graphic novelist Doug Wagner. Hideout has previously backed a roster of films that includes last year’s Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

The story focuses on Harmon Tomeral, an orphaned space academy pilot who teams with his friend to build a mech aimed at proving to the academy that they’re worthy of a salvage deployment that will get them off the ground. With the academy less than willing to give him the green light, though, “it’s a good thing his friends and crew were very much against fleet regulations,” the report teases.

Steverson debuted Salvage Title in 2018, and has since rounded out the trilogy with two follow-up books — Salvage Fleet and Salvage System — all of which reportedly are included in the Hideout Pictures deal. There’s no early word on casting, a director, or a release date, so watch the skies for more news to break free.