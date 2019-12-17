Latest Stories

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Van Helsing ending at SYFY with fifth season

Contributed by
Jacob Oller
Dec 17, 2019

The bloody ballad of Van Helsing is coming to an end. The reimagined gender-bending vampire-hunting supernatural thriller focused on the life and times of Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton) has been renewed at SYFY for a fifth and final season ahead of its fourth-season finale.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a final 13 episodes will close out the show when it returns in 2020. Van Helsing recently underwent a management shift with this last season, as Jonathan Walker took over as showrunner from Neil LaBute, but the show (and its fandom's fervor at San Diego Comic Con) kept the momentum going.

Season 4, also 13 episodes, featured Tricia Helfer's Dracula on top of a plethora of conspiratorial elements, paranormal realms, and devilish violence. Even pro wrestler Big Show made an appearance.

Now the long-running show comes to an end — but with ample time for those behind it to craft a fitting finale for the story.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring the amazing Van Helsing saga to a close,” said executive producer Chad Oakes, per THR. Dynamic Television's Daniel March also expressed gratitude that the team was able "to end the show on its own terms and to give our story, these characters, and our fans the conclusion they so richly deserve."

Production on Van Helsing's final episodes starts in early 2020.

