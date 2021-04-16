Van Helsing Season 5: Jack sends Florian on a vampire hunt in action-packed teaser for new episode

Jack's in a whole mess of vampiric trouble after stabbing Countess Olivia in the Season 5 premiere of SYFY's Van Helsing.

In the teaser for Episode 2 ("Old Friends"), we see that Nicole Munoz's character is about to be hung for murder. In her defense, she thought Olivia (played by Tricia Helfer) was the Dark One. Easy mistake, but Jack's medieval jaunt to the past is only just beginning. "Jack gets some answers — some she likes, some she definitely doesn't," Muñoz recently said during an interview with SYFY WIRE. "It's kind of like the floor coming out under you."

The real threat here is McKayla, a nun/vampire whom Jack begs Florian (Matúš Kvietik) to kill.

Watch the teaser below:

And let's not forget that things are still dire in the present with Dracula masquerading as the President of the United States. "In between Seasons 4 and 5, I did read a book on Draculas throughout cinematic history," Helfer told us. "But I didn't watch because it is such an iconic character. I didn't want to fall into a trap of inadvertently copying."

Episode 2 of Van Helsing's final season premieres on SYFY next Friday (April 23) at 10 p.m. EST.

The Season 5 premiere is now available to stream on the official SYFY app. The app is free to download, and viewers can either connect to their cable subscriber to access the full content or sign up for an NBCUniversal profile and use up to three free credits.