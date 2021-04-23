Van Helsing Season 5: Jack sets out to 'change fate' in ominous teaser for Episode 3

The Dark One is risen! Despite her best efforts in tonight's episode of SYFY's Van Helsing, Jack (Nicole Munoz) wasn't able to prevent Michaela (Heather Doerksen) from summoning the greatest evil the world has ever known. But as the old saying goes: "No use crying over spilled milk," or in this case, blood — and lots of it. Our heroes need to rally posthaste if they want to have any chance of vanquishing Dracula.

In the ominous teaser trailer for Episode 3, Jack and Bathory (Jesse Stanley) join forces in an effort to "change fate" by defeating the Sisterhood and slay the Dark One (now inhabiting the body of the resurrected Countess Olivia, and played by Tricia Helfer). It definitely won't be easy because Michaela is keeping the sky dark so that her vampire minions can hunt down her enemies. The game is most certainly on — till the break of dawn — in Transylvania.

Have fun storming the castle with the teaser below:

"The writers did a great job," cast member Jonathan Scarfe (Axel) recently told SYFY WIRE. "A couple things you get to understand is not just the origin stories of Dracula — which are totally unique to the show; they completely invented their own version of what that would be — but also the origins of the Van Helsings, where they came from, how they evolved, and how intertwined the two are."

"What I liked was that the show had its own version of it," Helfer explained during a separate, one-on-one interview. "It was already a very female-centric show, so I didn't have to worry, 'Am I gonna get all this backlash about Dracula being a woman and whatever?' It's Vanessa Van Helsing. [Laughs.] Gender is not really an issue in the show, which I liked. And so it was a little nerve-wracking, but I purposefully didn't go watch a bunch of Dracula shows."

Episode 3 of Van Helsing's final season premieres on SYFY next Friday (April 30) at 10 p.m. EST. The first four seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.

