Van Helsing's final season has Violet and Ivory under siege in teaser for Episode 7

Things get really weird in the teaser trailer for Episode 7 ("Graveyard Smash") of Van Helsing's fifth and final season on SYFY.

The Dark One (aka Tricia Helfer's Dracula) is after a powerful magical amulet. Not a huge shocker there. What really freaks us out is that this information is coming out of the lips of a decapitated head sitting on the hood of a car in the middle of an abandoned junkyard. With Jack (Nicole Munoz) still stuck in the past, Dracula — currently masquerading as the President of the United States — must consolidate her power in the present. Her main opponents in the modern day are Violet (Keeya King) and Ivory (Jennifer Cheon), but as you'll see in the teaser below, they're a little busy at the moment.

Check it out:

"I love the blood," King admitted to MEAWW in 2019. "I love all the gore — the punching and then the blood splatters out of your mouth. I love all that stuff because the blood actually tastes like candy. It tastes like sugar, so I'm like, 'More blood! More blood for me!' all the time! ... I think it's corn syrup mixed with a bit of food coloring and then we CGI even more blood at the end of all of it."

Download SYFY's free app to see full episodes of Season 5 and tons of extras.

Episode 7 of Van Helsing's final season premieres on SYFY next Friday, May 28, at 10 p.m. EST.

Episodes 1 to 6 of Season 5 are now available to stream on the official SYFY app. The app is free to download, and viewers can either connect to their cable subscription to access the full content or sign up for an NBCUniversal profile and use up to three free credits.