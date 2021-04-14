Van Helsing: 5 things you need to know before the Season 5 premiere

Not even a pandemic could stop SYFY's Van Helsing. Despite a lengthy production shutdown caused by COVID-19, the hit series was the first TV series to return to set in Canada. Getting the cameras rolling again was rather bittersweet, as Van Helsing will come to an end after its fifth season, which premieres this coming Friday.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring the amazing Van Helsing saga to a close,” executive producer Chad Oakes said in late 2019, while Daniel March of Dynamic Television promised to "end the show on its own terms and to give our story, these characters, and our fans the conclusion they so richly deserve."

Although it's the final season, there are some newcomers — Kim Coates as Count Dalibor, Olivia's husband; Ali Liebert as Nina, a vampire with a colorful past; and Steve Bacic as The Father, a wild vampire who dresses in animal skins.

"Kim, Ali, and Steve are incredible talents and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Van Helsing family. And we are especially ecstatic to finally be back to work with them,” Michael Frislev, executive producer and co-chairman of Nomadic Pictures, said last summer.

Van Helsing's series finale is scheduled to premiere Friday, July 9, at 10 p.m. ET on SYFY. Each episode will become available on the SYFY app after it airs. The app is free to download, and viewers can either connect to their cable provider to access the full content or sign up for an NBCUniversal profile and use up to three free credits.

Ahead of Season 5's debut, let's go over five plot beats you should know before heading into the final batch of episodes...