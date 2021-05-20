Van Helsing: How do the SYFY show's vampires stack up against vampire-kind?

In just a few short weeks, SYFY’s Van Helsing will complete its fifth and final season, closing the coffin for good on Friday, July 9. Van Helsing was not the first (nor will it be the last!) show to take a stab at telling the legend of the vampire. For centuries, cultures across the world have told stories of various blood-sucking creatures, from the manananggal of the Philippines to La Patasola of South America, to mass vampire hysteria in 18th-century Europe. Perhaps the most famous vampiric figure, Count Dracula, was immortalized in Bram Stoker’s 1897 gothic horror novel Dracula. Countless interpretations of Dracula and other vampires have followed, and pop culture continues to be entranced.

In honor of Van Helsing’s final season, we’ve taken a look at our favorite vampires of film and television, and how they each fit into their respective worlds. The sheer volume of vampire content inhabiting television, film, and streaming markets is vast, and still, the consumer appetite is insatiable. Therefore, it’s impossible for us to hit on all the major blood-suckers. We’ve chosen instead to highlight the movies and shows that we believe had the largest impact in moving the genre forward, following the evolution of vampires from the first on-screen iteration of Dracula to SYFY's own interpretation. Grab a loaf of garlic bread and happy hunting!