Vault Comics' Vagrant Queen relaunches in 2020 with A Planet Called Doom

Montana-based Vault Comics recently announced the resurgent return of Vagrant Queen in a brand new mini-series, A Planet Called Doom, which hits shelves in Jan. 2020, near the launch date of the live-action SYFY TV series starring Adriyan Rae, Tom Rozon, and Paul du Toit.

Penned by Eisner and GLAAD Award-nominated Mags Visaggio, with pencils by Jason Smith, colors courtesy of Harry Saxon, letters via Zakk Samm, and designed by Tim Daniel, Vagrant Queen: A Planet Called Doom takes off immediately from where the 2018/19 limited series finished up. Despite the fresh story arc, it still stands as an ideal jumping on point for newbie readers who wish to strap in for its epic sci-fi saga.

Vault's Vagrant Queen is the riveting tale of former child queen Elida who was forced from her throne at age ten and destined to wander the galaxy, evading the pursuing revolutionary forces that wanted her blood. When an old frenemy claims to know the location of Elida’s long-lost mother, the royal vagabond is made to reluctantly return to her home kingdom and mount a daring rescue.

The next chapter in the Vagrant Queen journey finds Elida Al-feyr finally settled and beginning to build a contented life... that is until a strange man in an ancient white ship arrives unexpectedly and whisks it all away. As her world spins in an opposite direction, we're left wondering just where the hell is Isaac?

Vault CCO and Editor-in-Chief Adrian Wassel hinted at what this next thrilling arc might explore.

"Mags and Jason, the creators, had this really fun idea to take this quick break between the first chapter and the second where we pick up with Elida and she is living the ideal life, she’s finally found a place where she is at home," Wassel tells SYFY WIRE from Vault offices in Missoula. "She’s no longer a vagrant queen.

"And then this new threat, this fanatical order that’s obsessed with her as queen, comes to try and reinstate her on the throne," he adds. "So the first arc is all about her running and avoiding and trying not to be a queen. And the second one is now the antagonists want to put her back on the throne that she never wanted anything to do with. No matter how far she runs, or how stable her life becomes, her past and her lineage as being royalty alway catches up with her. I don’t want to spoil too much about these new bad guys, but they’re really cool, they have some pretty interesting powers."

Vagrant Queen: A Planet Called Doom #1 arrives in comic shops Jan. 29, 2020, and spotlights a spacey variant cover created by Nathan Gooden and Tim Daniel.