Venom 2 after Naomie Harris to join Woody Harrelson's Carnage as villain Shriek

Venom 2 may have found its Shriek. This comes mere days after reports surfaced that director Andy Serkis and the rest of the Sony sequel team were looking to add the Marvel character as an accomplice to previously-announced villain Carnage.

According to Variety, Naomie Harris (Pirates of the Caribbean series) is currently in negotiations for the role. Shriek debuted in the Maximum Carnage saga of 1993’s Spider-Man Unlimited comic as a fellow mental institution escapee alongside Cletus Kasaday’s Carnage. The two are romantically linked and become villainous partners — think Joker and Harley Quinn. Woody Harrelson will play Kasaday in Venom 2 after the symbiote reared his ginger head during the mid-credits scene of the first film.

While it’s unclear if Harris would play the comic’s alter-ego of Shriek, Frances Barrison, or a new version entirely, her powers will likely stay the same. They’re sort of built into the name. Manipulating sound and emotions, the supervillain will bring plenty to the table as she and Carnage face Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock AKA Venom.

While previous reports suggested that Sony was “looking mostly at unknowns right now,” during the casting process, Harris is a well-familiar face to the industry — she was nominated for an Oscar for Moonlight and can next be seen as Eve Moneypenny in Daniel Craig’s final ride as 007, No Time to Die.

The Venom sequel will hit theaters on Oct. 2, 2020.