Latest Stories

the-100-clarke
Tag: Fangrrls
The 100 Discussion: 'The Blood of Sanctum' marks the end of an era
Rebel Starfighters Owners’ Workshop Manual
Tag: News
First look: Keep your X-Wing in fine working condition with the latest Star Wars user manual
Idris Elba in Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw
Tag: Movies
Science Behind the Fiction: How we all might become Idris Elba from Hobbs & Shaw
Gary Oldman Mary
Tag: Movies
Mary: Gary Oldman and Emily Mortimer set sail on a haunted ship in first trailer
Tom Hardy in Venom
More info i
Source: Sony Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Venom 2 story will feature heavy input from Tom Hardy

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Aug 7, 2019

Mere days after fans learned that Andy Serkis, motion-capture expert and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle helmer, would take over directorial duties for Venom 2, the writing process for the Sony superhero sequel has had an equal amount of light shed upon it. Where does Eddie Brock go next? That's partially up to Eddie Brock himself. Where Serkis will replace the first film's Ruben Fleischer, returning screenwriter Kelly Marcel will be joined — it seems — by star Tom Hardy in crafting the story.

According to Slashfilm, Serkis spoke about the film during the TCA press conference for FX’s miniseries A Christmas Carol only a few days after being outed as the director of the new Symbiote sequel. While things seem to be in "the beginning stages," as Serkis puts it, he was quick to hammer home how much power Hardy has been given in terms of script. “Tom is very involved with the writing with Kelly Marcel of the new story, so it’s very much centered around their take,” Serkis said. Hardy, who is under a three-movie deal to play Venom, had previously expressed disappointment that some of his favorite scenes had been cut from the first film. Now it looks like the movie will have more of what Hardy loves baked into the screenplay itself.

More Venom 2

Andy Serkis
Andy Serkis closes deal to assimilate with Venom 2 as director
Venom Head On
A sequel to Venom is officially in the works at Sony
Jan 7, 2019

Serkis went on to explain that his directorial philosophy plays into this as well. “As much as anything," Serkis said, "directing is about creating an atmosphere of people not being afraid to step forward with their very best work.” Perhaps that means more of the dark comedy Hardy loved about the first film; perhaps it means shaping the arc of Eddie Brock in a way that fits in with Hardy's wet-and-wild acting style. No matter how it shakes out, Serkis seems ready to let his star let loose.

“I’ve known Tom for many years and always admired him hugely as an actor and producer,” Serkis said. “We’ve always wanted to work together directly. I’m deeply excited to work with Tom Hardy and to work with all the great actors who are involved in it. It’s a fantastic franchise. I’m really honored to have been asked to direct it and it feels like it’s a very contemporary story. I think it’s going to be hopefully an extraordinary piece of cinema.”

Venom 2 does not yet have a release date.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Venom 2
Tag: Tom Hardy
Tag: Andy Serkis
Tag: Venom

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: