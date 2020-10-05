Venom sequel went big on the details, all the way down to Carnage's red wig, says Woody Harrelson

Next summer, Woody Harrelson will terrorize Sony's corner of the Marvel Universe as Cletus Kasady in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Created by David Michelinie and Erik Larsen, the character is an unhinged serial killer with a killer mop of red hair. Speaking with Empire for the magazine's November 2020 issue, Harrelson revealed that "there were a lot of concepts and iterations" for the orange wig he rocks in the comic book sequel directed by Andy Serkis (The Batman). "There were a lot of people involved [in that wig]."

When pressed for details about his take on the iconic villain, the actor clammed up, stating: "I better not talk specifics. I'm happy I got to do it. I wish I could say I've seen it and know it's great, but I'm pretty hopeful that it is great."

However, he did admit that he agreed to play Kasady in Venom's short mid-credits scene (and the subsequent follow-up feature) without even reading a script. It all came down to his relationship with director Ruben Fleischer, who previously worked with Harrelson on the two Zombieland movies.

"I really believed in him. I never did anything that where I hadn't seen a script," the actor said. "Just rolling the dice. I hoped everything would work out. Even though Ruben didn't direct, my good buddy Andy Serkis directed and made me feel so comfortable. It's really cool that he came on."

The sequel will see the return of Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams as Eddie Brock/Venom and Anne Weying respectively, along with Naomie Harris (No Time to Die), Reid Scott (Zoo), Stephen Graham (The Irishman), and Sean Delaney (Killing Eve). In particular, Harris is playing the antagonist known as Shriek.

Originally slated to open this fall, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will now fuse with theaters on June 25, 2021. Kelly Marcel, who co-wrote the first movie's script with Jeff Pinker and Scott Rosenberg, went solo for the second movie's screenplay.