Venom sequel reveals tongue-in-cheek title and delayed 2021 release date

In the wake of Marvel and DC film slates being pushed back thanks to the shockwaves resonating from the coronavirus pandemic, Sony's superhero films are also starting to feel the pressure. First is the second Venom film, which went forward quickly after the first became a surprise hit. Now, the film that looks to introduce a new villain to the franchise (Woody Harrelson's Carnage), has a new release date and a new title: Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The Tom Hardy-led franchise was originally set to return on Oct. 2 of this year, but with productions shut down across the industry as isolation and quarantine procedures become medical necessities, fans of the symbiote won't see him in action again until June 25, 2021. That's a big bump for director Andy Serkis, who's helming the film about Eddie Brock's continued adventures with a weirdo space creature inside his body.

The cast of Venom: Let There Be Carnage includes Michelle Williams, Harrelson, Hardy, Stephen Graham, and Naomie Harris. Plot details are scarce, but more will be revealed as the film nears its June 25, 2021 premiere date - especially now that it has over a year more to go in production.