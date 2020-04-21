Latest Stories

What We Do in the Shadows Season 2
Tag: TV
What We Do in the Shadows cast on Season 2 growth, witches, and why 'we are all Guillermos'
2001: A Space Odyssey
Tag: Fangrrls
The most stylish space suits in movies, from 2001: A Space Odyssey to Sunshine
Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle
Tag: Games
A peek at Hogsmeade after the coronavirus and some park politics
Millie Bobby Brown
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Millie Bobby Brown is Enola Holmes for Netflix; One Punch Man movie; more
venom
More info i
Credit: Sony Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Venom sequel reveals tongue-in-cheek title and delayed 2021 release date

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Apr 21, 2020

In the wake of Marvel and DC film slates being pushed back thanks to the shockwaves resonating from the coronavirus pandemic, Sony's superhero films are also starting to feel the pressure. First is the second Venom film, which went forward quickly after the first became a surprise hit. Now, the film that looks to introduce a new villain to the franchise (Woody Harrelson's Carnage), has a new release date and a new title: Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The Tom Hardy-led franchise was originally set to return on Oct. 2 of this year, but with productions shut down across the industry as isolation and quarantine procedures become medical necessities, fans of the symbiote won't see him in action again until June 25, 2021. That's a big bump for director Andy Serkis, who's helming the film about Eddie Brock's continued adventures with a weirdo space creature inside his body.

The cast of Venom: Let There Be Carnage includes Michelle Williams, Harrelson, Hardy, Stephen Graham, and Naomie Harris. Plot details are scarce, but more will be revealed as the film nears its June 25, 2021 premiere date - especially now that it has over a year more to go in production.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Venom 2
Tag: Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Tag: coronavirus

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker