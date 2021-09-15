Venom 2's post-credits scene is apparently so wild Sony is hyping it — so what could it be?

It should come as no surprise that Venom: Let There Be Carnage contains a post-credits scene. This is a major comic book blockbuster coming out in a post-Marvel Studios world after all. But what may shock you is that the sequence is apparently so mind-blowing, Sony has decided to hype it up big-time on social media.

In a promotional tweet that went live on Wednesday afternoon, the studio quoted a reaction from U.K.-based actor/YouTuber Eman Kellam, who wrote: "I have never seen a movie theater react as loud as they did to the Venom 2 end credits scene. Sony delivered."

"You NEED to be a in theater for this one," wrote Sony, which tossed on a mind-blown emoji for added effect. If that doesn't get audiences to buy tickets (now on sale), then nothing will. This is a marketing move you almost never ever see in a modern marketing campaign for a movie of this size. But this is a post-COVID world, too, and Hollywood needs to rely on every trick in the book to get butts in seats. However, it seems like the scene was only included on certain early access screenings because i09 notes that there was nothing extra during the one their writer attended.

So, what does this astonishing scene entail? The obvious guess is some sort of cameo from Tom Holland's Peter Parker that forges a tangible connection between the world of Sony's Marvel films (comprised of Spidey and his related friends and foes) and Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Let There Be Carnage is the optimal place for this to happen, given the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home is just three months away from opening in theaters. It's such an easy win to make fans happy while getting them pumped for your next Marvel project at the same time.

If that's not the case, though, then we'd say the scene could have something to do with Morbius (out in early 2022), whose first trailer confirmed ties to the MCU via an appearance from Michael Keaton's Adrien Toomes. Or who knows — maybe even a far-out tease for that Kraven the Hunter movie in the works for 2023? Or maybe they just blow the multiverse open early and have Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield pop up as Spider-Men to truly blow some minds (kidding, mostly)?

We'll have an answer one way or another once Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters everywhere Friday, Oct. 1.