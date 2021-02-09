Venus flytraps just got more terrifying because they generate magnetic fields with their vicious jaws

Are they plants or planets? Venus flytraps are still plants, but they can generate a magnetic field just by snapping their jaws shut over the next juicy and unsuspecting insect to land there.

When a Venus flytrap closes what at least appears to be a mouth full of green teeth, it will generate a magnetic field about a million times weaker than Earth’s. At least that is what scientists found after testing its patience. Anything with an electrical current is supposed to also generate a magnetic field (that includes humans) — this is biomagnetism. While the flytrap doesn’t zap dinner, what it does give off is thought to be a byproduct of electricity that flows through its jaw-like leaves, and has now given scientists more insight into the magnetic powers of plants.

“Upon stimulation, plants elicit electrical signals that can travel within a cellular network analogous to the animal nervous system,” said physicist Anne Fabricant, who led a study recently published in Scientific Reports.

Biomagnetism in plants has never really been well understood. Much more is known about this phenomenon in animals and humans, but Fabricant and her team studied action potential to find out how a magnetic field is generated by Venus flytraps when they want to feed. Impulses in the membrane of muscle or nerve cells can switch on a sudden change in electrical potential, and this change is an action potential (AP). Flies don’t stand a chance if they buzz into those jaws. When an insect accidentally stimulates any of the predator plant’s three trigger hairs by brushing up against them, that instantly sends an AP through both lobes of the trap.

Prey has 30 seconds to get away before its grim fate is decided. If the bug stimulates another one of those trigger hairs within that time, it will set off energy that closes the trap over it, and the flytrap’s digestive juices will start taking over. Venus flytraps can even grab a meal if their stalks are injured. The stalk is not electrically plugged into the trap, so the trap can function on its own so long as the plant is alive. It just needs stimulation from something to clamp down. The trap can even keep catching food if one lobe is injured, and may also be stimulated by a temperature change or too much salt in the atmosphere.

Venus flytraps can generate as much of a magnetic field as nerve impulses in animals. The researchers needed to use heat instead of touch, because using touch to switch on APs can end up in background noise that screws up recordings of the electrical reaction. Sure enough, the temperature change made open traps snap shut. More drastic changes in heat influenced it to snap faster. This could be really bad news for insects flying lazily around these easily triggered plants in hot, humid environments that get even hotter during the summer.

After they were sure that heat could trigger a flytrap’s trap with an AP, Fabricant’s team searched for a magnetic field. Since the sensors of magnetometers are highly sensitive and could pick up on any other sort of magnetism that could interfere with measurements of what the plants generated, they stayed in a magnetically shielded room. Sensors watched both the plants and their surroundings. After cancelling out noise in the resulting data, researchers found that the magnetic and electrical signals from the flytrap have similar shapes, and that some things about the magnetic signal were associated with the AP that was fired off.

By seeing where a magnetic field spawned, they were also able to demystify how electrical signals spread throughout those jaws. Being able to measure a magnetic field in plants goes beyond just the hungry ones.

“This noninvasive technique could also be useful in the future for crop-plant diagnostics — by measuring the electromagnetic response of plants facing such challenges as sudden temperature change, herbivore attack, and chemical exposure,” Fabricant said.

And you thought Little Shop of Horrors freaked you out.