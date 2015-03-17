The very good reason George R.R. Martin is cutting back on his many convention appearances

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin took to his blog last night to announce that he would be (finally) cutting back on his many conventions this year in order to “write like the wind.” The fantasy author apologized in advance to the many fans who'd planned on heading to World Fantasy Convention in Saratoga this November in order to see him there. Not only that, but he’ll also be missing out on the biggest convention of the year: San Diego Comic-Con. Now, that's a big bummer. Here’s what Martin said:

I don't often attend the World Fantasy Convention (not to be confused with the World Science Fiction Convention, which I have only missed once thirty years), but I was there the last time it was held in Saratoga, and I had a great time. A terrific town, a wonderful con. This year the convention is returning to Saratoga once again, and I was hoping to return as well. I'm not a guest of honor, and I'm not (so far as I know) getting an award; I just wanted to go. Reluctantly, however, I've just had to scratch Saratoga off my list of 2015 appearances. For no reason having to do with the con itself. I am sure it will be terrific. It's just a matter of time. I have too much to do. Too many things on my plate. Son of Kong foremost amongst them. My apologies to anyone who saw Saratoga on my Appearances page and planned to go in order to see me. I won't be there. Go anyway. You'll have a great time. Also, I have decided against attending this year's San Diego Comicon. Same reason. But since Comicon was never listed on my Appearances page, scratching it is not as big a deal. (Should I complete and deliver WINDS OF WINTER before these cons roll round, I reserve the right to change my mind).

Fans who’ve been waiting forever on the sixth book of Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire epic saga, The Winds of Winter (aka the Son of Kong thingy mentioned by Martin above), should be clapping for joy right about now to see the author will finally be concentrating on the eagerly anticipated novel. He’d already skipped on writing a script for the fifth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, which is now fully catching up to Martin’s books. It’s also possible that the author is trying to get this one out in time to cash in on the Thrones craze, since the show will probably be over (based on the showrunners' original seven-season plan) -- and fans will know how it all ends -- before Martin’s final book even makes it out of the gate.

What do you think? Do you believe George R.R. Martin will truly be able to finish The Winds of Winter this year in time to change his mind and head to either one of those cons?

(via Winter Is Coming)